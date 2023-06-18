SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At two years-old, Gaby Van Brunt found herself in love with the water.

“The achievements she’s had in the pool and also at St. Andrews has been phenomenal,” Greg Van Brunt, Gaby’s father, said.

In her high school career Gaby has won 11 gold medals, holds three state records, won best girls swimmer at the Coastal Empire Sports Awards, and qualified for the Olympic Trials at 13-years-old.

“She’s blown past my footsteps,” Greg said. “I recently showed her a picture of me in my high school 50 free-style record time, and she’s actually faster as a senior in high school was when I set the county record.

“It was a great experience,” Gaby said. “This was a great team, and I’m glad I can leave having learned something from it.”

Gaby can still give a lot of credit to the genes she inherited. Her father Greg and mothter Patti swam for the University of West Virginia.

“It’s great having them understand the sport itself and understand the mental struggles with it,” Gaby said.

Next year Gaby will swim for the University of Alabama, where she will have her eyes on more records and gold medals.