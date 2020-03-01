Final Four Scoreboard: Area teams battle for state title spots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday’s slate of high school playoff games saw several Georgia teams claim state title spots and a pair of South Carolina teams take home state championships.

News 3’s Greg Talbott has highlights from Saturday’s games and sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you interviews from the Final Four matchups.

PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Boys – Georgia

Johnson 46, Pace Academy 75 (Johnson eliminated in GHSA AAA Final Four)

Swainsboro 79, Glenn Hills 62 (Swainsboro advances to Thursday’s GHSA AA state title game)

St. Andrew’s 57, Furtah Prep 62 (St. Andrew’s falls in GISA AA championship)

Boys – South Carolina

Whale Branch 58, North Charleston 46 (Whale Branch advances to Friday’s SCHSL AA state title game)

Bethesda Academy 30, Spartanburg Christian 44 (Bethesda Academy falls in SCISA AA championship)

Girls – Georgia

Beach 52, North Hall 31 (Beach advances to Thursday’s GHSA AAA title game)

Johnson 50, Greater Atlanta Christian 52 (Johnson eliminated in GHSA AAA Final Four)

Girls – South Carolina

May River 40, Marion 54 (May River eliminated in SCHSL AAA Final Four)

Hilton Head Christian 53, Spartanburg Christian (The Hilton Head Christian Eagles are SCISA AA STATE CHAMPS)

Beaufort Academy 48, Dorchester Academy 27 (The Beaufort Academy Eagles are SCISA A STATE CHAMPS)