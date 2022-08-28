STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday evening, two high school games took place at Paulson Stadium in honor of Georgia Southern’s former head football coach (1981-89), Erk Russell. The legendary coach helped the Georgia Southern Eagles win three national championships in eight seasons. The Eagle Football Alumni Association started the Erk Russell Classic in 2012 as a fundraiser for Georgia Southern’s football program.

Both games on Saturday ended in a 40-plus-point blowout.

Portal High School beat Twiggs County 47-0, and Statesboro beat Southeast Bulloch 56-14.

Portal improves to 2-0 on the season after a winless 2021 and 2020 season. Meanwhile, Statesboro picks up their first win of the season after losing week one in a heartbreaker to Glynn Academy 43-42.