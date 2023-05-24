STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Emanuel County Insitute baseball fell in the Class A Division II state championship game to Charlton County at J.I. Clements Stadium on the campus of Georgia Southern University on May 24.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Charlton County broke through win a single to center field. They would add two runs in the fifth and sixth inning to lead 5-0, which would end up being the final score.

This is the farthest ECI has advanced since 2015 when they also lost in the state championship game.