SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eight senior student-athletes at Calvary Day put ink to paper, signing their “letters of intent” to play at the next level.

Dayyan O’Neal, a six-foot-four and 245-pound multisport athlete decided he’ll play college football at Yale.

“I chose Yale because they treated me well,” O’Neal said. “They welcomed me in and really made me think that was the place for me.”

Brandon Exley, a right-handed pitcher and shortstop for the Cavaliers, decided to play baseball for East Georgia.

“I really like the school,” Exley said. “[To] my parents, coaches, and everybody that has helped out, I really appreciate it.”

FULL LIST OF SIGNEES BELOW