SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The details are starting to emerge around the $2 million dollar Islands High School stadium expansion project which the Savannah Chatham County Public School System Board approved at its most recent meeting.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Vanessa Miller-Kaigler said at the board meeting, because Islands was the first stadium built, they did not get the project 100% right. Since new stadiums at Savannah High and Jenkins have been built, this $2 million dollar expansion is to ensure Islands High School stadium is on par with the newer two stadiums, specifically, she said the home and visitors teams enter the stadium and the concession stand is in the middle.

Miller-Kaigler said the layout was “not in our best interests.”

There is still no expected start date or completion date for the project.

The vote for all items on the consent agenda was seven in favor and one abstention — the stadium was a consent item.

District Seven Representative Michael Johnson whose area contains New Hampstead High School was the abstention.

The board was unanimous on funding the project.