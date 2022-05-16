SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In sports, it’s possible for dreams to turn into a reality, that’s what happened for one Savannah Country Day School senior as she signed here letter of intent to play for Georgia Southern.

Monday evening, in the Country Day cafeteria, Amina Okumu’s signature made her the newest member of Georgia Southern’s women’s soccer team.

During her senior season, Okumu scored 26 goals in 12 games. Now she’ll get the chance to play division one soccer, but the rode to get there was not easy.

“A lot went into getting to this moment. At first, I didn’t think I was going to get to play at the collegiate level,” Okumu said. “For my class especially, it was super hard due to COVID and stuff. But at the very last minute I was given the opportunity to play at [Georgia] Southern, so I’m super excited.”