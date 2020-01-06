WATCH: Tom Kleinlein talks resignation from Georgia Southern

Watch full remarks from former Georgia Southern Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein above

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tom Kleinlein, who resigned from his post as Georgia Southern’s Athletic Director on Friday, took time Monday morning to address his next steps from Statesboro.

“It’s been outstanding. It’s been a wonderful, wonderful place to work,” he said of the university.

Kleinlein just passed the seven-year mark running the show for the Eagles. Now, he says he’s eager to start his new position at the University of Mississippi overseeing the football program.

“Ole Miss is an opportunity for me to go to work at an SEC school and be at a place that has a very, very clear vision of where they want to go and how quickly they want to be there,” Kleinlein said.

He added that he’ll be handling many aspects of the program, from revenue to sports marketing and communications.

Kleinlein said he’s proud of what he and his team have done in his time at Georgia Southern.

“None of what we accomplished would’ve been accomplished without our staff,” he said, adding, “I’m very thankful for them.”