SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah State softball team opens the season at home on Friday.

The Tigers are lead by star hitter and pitcher Alisyn Ferrell. The senior finished 10th in the SIAC in batting average and seventh in on base and slugging percentage.

Ferrell also led the conference in inning pitched with over 100. This offseason, she trained and developed her rise ball.

“My rise ball wasn’t so great before,” Ferrell said, “so I think I’ve added that into my repertoire. I was the only pitcher last year. Now, we have two other pitchers. We have some different looks everywhere else and different positions.”

The Tigers open the season with a double header against Coastal College of Georgia at 1 p.m.