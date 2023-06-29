SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several coaches took the next step in saving lives thanks to a generous donation.

Coaches for Curing Cancer are drawing up a plan to tackle the deadly disease.

The first step is this $5,500 donation to the cure childhood cancer organization.

The proceeds came from a 5K and 10K that the organization put on earlier this summer.

Coach Karl Demasi led the charge and he explained why this battle is so personal to him.

“I had a nephew at two years old, was diagnosed with leukemia up from Florida. Well, my sister-in-law, my wife’s sister, they had to stay in New York for almost three and a half months and see what, go to the hospital and see what that kid went through. And, you know, I mean, it’s just something special. Now he’s 31, 32 years old. He has two kids, son and daughter. So, you know, we can be certain types of cancer, but there’s other cancers that we gotta beat.”

In the last 40 years, the overall survival rate for childhood cancer has increased from 10% to over 85% today — thanks to events like this.