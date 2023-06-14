BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — We have some sad news out of Brunswick as a football player from Brunswick High School died last night, according to the football team’s Twitter account.

The player’s name is Mykal Ellis, he is listed on the roster for the school’s MaxPreps account as a six-foot sophomore running back.

Sources close to the situation told News 3 that head coach Garrett Grady met with the team and informed them of the news. The source also said that the team is “distraught.”

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated when we hear any new information.