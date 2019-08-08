BREAKING: Georgia Southern QB’s drug charge dropped, dashcam video released

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cocaine possession charges have been dropped against Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts.

News 3 confirmed on Thursday that the 11th District Solicitor’s Office has dropped the drug misdemeanor, but Werts’ speeding charge remains.

Last week, the junior quarterback was pulled over in Saluda, South Carolina for speeding at 80mph. Werts told deputies he called 911 because he felt unsafe pulling over on the highway he was driving on. Once he got further into town, he pulled over.

News 3 has obtained a dashcam video from the evening of Werts’ arrest. The quarterback is shown getting out of his vehicle and into handcuffs less than a minute after he was pulled over.

“Can I call my mom?” he asked.

“No, you can’t call anybody until you get to the jail. Have a seat,” the deputy said.

Deputies search Werts’ vehicle, pulling out bags. One officer approaches the vehicle to ask about his findings.

“What’s the white stuff on the front of your hood man?” the deputy asks.

“Bird shit,” Werts says.

“Bird shit? That ain’t bird shit,” the deputy says.

During the search, the deputy tested the substance which tested positive for cocaine.

“I have no reason to lie about cocaine,” Werts told the deputy. “I play football so I don’t do cocaine.”

In an incident report, deputies said it appeared the substance was “thrown on the vehicle and had been attempted to be washed off by the windshield wipers, and wiper fluid as there was white powder substance around the areas of the wiper fluid dispensary.”

Meanwhile, the deputy questioned Werts why he didn’t pull over sooner.

“I’m not going to pull over in the dark where nobody around can see. You know what’s been going on in the world,” Werts told the deputy. “No offense to you, but I just don’t feel comfortable, officer. I wasn’t running.

“I called the lady on the phone. I told her can you please tell him I’m not running from the police.”

Werts was temporarily suspended, missing two football practices. Earlier this week, he passed a drug test and returned to practice with the team.

No official word if the quarterback will suit up for the Eagles’ first game against Louisiana State University on Aug. 31.