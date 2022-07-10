AIKEN, S.C. (WSAV) – Brantley Baker, a golfer for the Georgia Southern, wins the 47th Palmetto Amateur by one stroke.

Baker came into the final round tied for first, shooting eight-under, and his birdie on hole 17 made a world difference. Baker’s birdie gave him a two-stroke lead against second place, Runchanapong, Youprayong from the University of South Florida.

Baker went on to bogey hole 18 and finished the round with a 68. He shot 10-under for the tournament and one stroke better than Youprayong.

“It’s pretty cool, pretty awesome,” Baker said. “I knew this was a big tournament going into it and I really wanted to play well. I’m really happy I got the win.”