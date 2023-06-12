SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bradwell Institute had an excellent season winning region one of Class Five A.

The region title was the first one for the school since 1990. However, Bradwell Institute lost its first-round playoff match-up with Jones County. The good news is that last year’s team was really young, they carried 17 on the roster and bring 15 back.

Coach Ty Randolph said they have to do a better job of transitioning from the region championship tournament to the state playoffs which are win or go home.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Coach Randolph said. “Basketball here in Savannah — I’ve coached here in the past — I always feel like all roads to championships come through Savannah. This is pretty much the mecca of basketball, but that’s just my opinion. Coach (Tim) Jordan has a great thing going. I’m trying to build a program at Bradwell. I feel like it was a good opportunity to come here and have our team play against some of the top teams in the state of Georgia.”

We’ll look at all the teams participating in the Savannah Summer League over the summer.