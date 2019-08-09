Body cam video shows officers testing ‘white powder’ on Georgia Southern QB’s car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Body camera footage released by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Friday shows officers testing a white substance on the hood of Georgia Southern starting quarterback Shai Werts’ car.

Werts was arrested and charged last week in the South Carolina county for cocaine possession and speeding. But the drug charge has since been dropped by prosecutors.

The footage shows a deputy placing the quarterback in handcuffs, searching his car with others and testing what Werts claimed over and over again was bird poop.

“What the f**k is that?” the deputy said. “We’re gonna test it and see.”

The substance field-tested positively twice for cocaine.

“Is that turning pink? It turned pink man” said the deputy about the positive test; another officer laughing in disbelief. “That’s cocaine isn’t it?” That’s pretty f—ing crazy.”

Throughout the footage, it’s clear the officers are not quite sure what the substance is. Meanwhile, Werts continued to say it was “bird doo-doo” and that he had attempted to clean it up earlier.

“It looks like little paint splotches. But it ain’t bird poop. This ain’t bird poop. It’s white powder,” the deputy said, adding, “But I mean clearly he’s not telling the truth on anything.”

Thursday evening the 11th Circuit Solicitors Office revealed that in additional testing, the substance came back negative. The solicitor added that even if it did test positive, there would have been no way to prove that it belonged to Werts.

On Friday, the Georgia Southern Director of Athletics announced Werts would face no further disciplinary action for the situation.

“The suspension he already completed will adequately serve as discipline for the currently pending misdemeanor speeding charge,” Tom Kleinlein stated.