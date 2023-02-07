SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Woodville-Tompkins boys’ basketball team has already locked up the No. 1 seed for next week’s region tournament and a spot in the state playoffs. Woodville-Tompkins went perfect, 10-0, in region 3 of Class A in Division 1. Their record is 15-9 overall.

However, head coach Leonard Williams said they are fighting complacency. Distractions like social media and listening to people outside of the team are a major concern. Those distractions could make a team feel they are better than their actual level of performance and lead to the season ending earlier than expected.

To combat this, Coach Williams pushes the guys extremely hard in practice and gives them goals for each game.

“Each game we go in with a different goal,” Williams said. “Such as let’s have less unforced turnover, let’s shoot 50 percent field goals from the two, let’s be 80 percent from the free throw line. When we don’t meet those goals I tell them, as a coach, these things will help you win gams, but they will help you lose games if you don’t perform well.”

Woodville-Tompkins finishes the regular season at home tonight against Bluffton at 7:30 p.m.