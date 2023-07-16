SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Jason Pascual takes over as the head baseball coach for Benedictine Military School, replacing Kevin Farm, who coached the Cadets for 21 years.

Dr. Jacob Horne, the principal at Benedictine, made the announcement on Saturday.

“Benedictine is blessed to have had two experienced and passionate internal candidates for this important position,” Horne said. “Our baseball program has been a vital part of Benedictine Military School’s athletic success for the past decade. We are excited that Mr. Pascual has accepted our offer, and that he is ready to build upon those successes for the future of the program.”

Pascual previously, served as an assistant coach under Farmer for the past two seasons. Pascual holds 18 years of of experience in secondary education as a teacher and coach. For more information CLICK HERE.