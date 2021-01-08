Beach knocks off Johnson in girls basketball, Atom Smashers survive in boys

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Tom Seipel isn't afraid to admit that he's a "little obsessed" with football. Even though he lives far away from his beloved Cleveland Browns, the Savannah native feels ingrained in the fanbase with the sheer number of podcasts, radio shows and message board conversations he consumes.

"It becomes a little like a family," Seipel explained. It's why, after interacting with fellow Browns fans online for years, Seipel felt comfortable sharing updates when his health started declining.