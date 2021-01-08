SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Johnson Atom Smashers tangled with the Beach Bulldogs four times last season, with the Atom Smashers winning all four.
Beach flipped the script on Friday night.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, defeated the top-seeded Atom Smashers, 48-44, to end their perfect season.
Beach senior Kaila Rougier scored 15 points in the winning effort for the Bulldogs after officially committing to North Florida just two days prior.
Johnson salvaged a split in the boys basketball game immediately afterward, defeating Beach 59-54 to hang on to a perfect record.
The Atom Smashers had to play the final 5:36 without star guard Emondre Bowles, who fouled out.
Beach knocks off Johnson in girls basketball, Atom Smashers survive in boys
