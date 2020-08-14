Beach High football player tests positive for COVID-19, team to quarantine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A student-athlete at A. E. Beach High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) the student was participating in the football program at the high school. They self-reported their positive test result.

As a result, the Beach High football team and coaches will be quarantined for 14 days.

This comes just after SCCPSS announced plans not only to push back the start date of the football season to Oct. 1 but also limit play to the district.

The first day of school is Wednesday, though SCCPSS has implemented a virtual learning program for all students.

SCCPSS says teams continue to follow safety protocols provided by the District Athletic Office in accordance with the CDC, Department of Public Health, and GHSA recommendations, including:

No visitors are allowed at team workouts. Only students, coaches, and other pertinent staff may attend/participate in these sessions.

Staff and students will be screened each day before entering the building to include a temperature check. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever over 100.4 will not be allowed in the building.

Protective face coverings are mandatory inside the building.

Weight Room equipment will be cleaned after use by each athlete.

Custodial staff will disinfect all rooms and equipment each day between all workout sessions and again at the end of the day.

Students must arrive at their designated workout time and leave immediately after their session is complete.

Due to student privacy laws and HIPAA, SCCPSS says no further information can be released.