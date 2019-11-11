BREAKING: Beach High football out of playoffs over player ineligibility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The football team at Beach High School is out of the playoffs and must forfeit all wins from this season due to ineligible players.

According to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the high school self-reported the violations surrounding three players.

Beach is expected to appeal the decision on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs were the #3 seed in the AAA playoffs, but Windsor Forest High School now takes that spot. Southeast Bulloch High School is now listed as the fourth playoff team out of Region 3.

In total, Beach forfeits six wins from the season.

WSAV has reached out to the Bulldogs’ coach for comment. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is closed for the holiday.