Bananas’ offense erupts in 10-2 dismantling of Catawba Valley Stars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas jumped out to a 3-run lead in the first inning and never looked back in a 10-2 win over the Catawba Valley Stars Friday night at Grayson Stadium.

Jessie Sherrill came up with three hits and knocked in two runs to lead the Bananas’ offense, while starting pitcher Josiah Siegel pitched three scoreless innings to pick up his second win of the year.

Next up, the Bananas will host rival Macon Bacon at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Grayson Stadium.