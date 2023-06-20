SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today the Bananas announced another way that they’ll be bringing families together.

And that’s through their Bananas Foster program.

With approximately 400,000 children in the foster care system, the need for foster parents is vital.

The team’s owners Jesse and Emily Cole have already opened the doors to their home.

Program coordinator Jolie Chabala explained, “So our goal at the end of Bananas Foster is to have a waitlist of foster families, so that every child and teen coming into care is given a home that is loving safe and supported.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.