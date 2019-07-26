Bananas bruise Blowfish, win third straight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas used a 6-run second inning and held off a late comeback attempt from Lexington County to down the Blowfish 10-7 at Historic Grayson Stadium Thursday night.

Gabe Howell, Mike Williams, Austin Schultz and Tanner Thomas each knocked in two runs for the Bananas.

Pitcher Dustin Saenz (4-0) kept his perfect record intact by striking out three batters in five frames of scoreless baseball.

The Bananas hit the road to take on Lexington County Friday night at 7 p.m.