SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — They say it’s a long road to the top. A journey Woodville Tompkins’ track team knows all too well.

“With our times, we are first in the state right now,” Alex Loyd, a runner for Woodville Tompkins’ track team, said.

Loyd ran for the school’s 4×400 team last year (2021), and they placed top five in the state.

“We are looking forward to keep pushing through adversity and striving for greatness.”

However, their way of practicing can be considered unconventional, especially since they do not have a track.

“We came out and marked the track,” Kacey Matthews, the boys’ track coach for Woodville Tompkins, explained. “We brought our lawn-mowers and mowed it really, really low.”

Cones and flags in a grassy field make up an imaginary track for the team, but practice still remains an excuse-free zone.

“We overcome a lot of adversity here not having a track,” Loyd said. “But practicing out here on lower campus and the bus ramp … we still put in the work.”

Loyd’s push-through mentality caused something amazing to happen for him this week.

“I wanted to walk on a Columbus State,” Loyd said. “That was my goal, and I just received an email back from them today [Monday].”

Loyd is now on Columbus State’s recruiting radar for his dream school. According to Loyd, they’ll even offer him a scholarship if he continues to shave down his time.

“That was a good feeling,” Loyd said. “I was just coming back from getting a haircut … I was like man that was a good feeling.”

The feeling of hard work paying off and the no-excuses mindset that has pushed him over the top.