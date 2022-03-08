VIDILIA Ga. (WSAV) – Ty Dalley stands as a six-foot-three guard for Vidalia and a prolific scorer. Dalley averaged more than 20 points and six rebounds per game. He also helped carry Vidalia to the elite eight, one of the program’s deepest playoff runs in the past three years. However, the accomplishments on the court are not what made this season special for Dalley.

“He’s the best coach in the state to me,” Dalley said. “I’m sad to see it come to an end.”

(Ty) Dalley played four seasons underneath his father, Tommy Dalley, who is Vidalia’s boys head basketball coach and athletic director.

“To have Ty out here with us day in and day out is really special,” Tommy Dalley said. “Not just as a coach, but as a dad.”

Ty Dalley’s love f basketball began at an early age before he could even stand. One of the main reasons why would be his father. Tommy Dalley was also a good ballplayer growing up and even went on to play at the college level, where he helped Birmingham-Southern win the NAIA National Championship in 1995.

“Yeah, I’ve always grown up loving the game,” Tommy Dalley said. “It has been as much of my as it is his (Ty Dalley).”

A father-son relationship strengthened by the love of a sport and a story that adds meaning to the phrase, “ball is life.”