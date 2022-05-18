METTER, Ga (WSAV) — In 2021, Metter High School reached a new peak in the history of its athletic program when the baseball team won the state championship for the first time in school history. However, the Metter Tigers have a chance to top that accomplishment this year with a possible repeat on the horizon.

“It’s been fun,” said Zach Rackett, the head baseball coach at Metter. “We haven’t always been successful, but it’s been a fun year.”

Metter plays for the state champion this coming Tuesday in Statesboro at J.I. Clements (game time 5 p.m). While it takes a team effort to make it this deep in the postseason, some athletes still find a way to separate themselves from the competition. Metter pitcher and infielder Rustan Rigdon is one of those athletes.

“I feel like we’re ready,” Rigdon said. “We’ve been there last year, so we got the experience now, and I feel like we are just a little bit more ready.”

Only a sophomore, Rigdon has a chance to win his second state title. A rare accomplishment hardly anyone has ever achieved.

“It’s amazing,” Rigdon said.

However, the journey to get there wasn’t easy. Rigdon is a dual-sport athlete, and during the winter, he plays basketball. Unfortunately for Rigdon, he broke his foot, which set him behind for the baseball season.

“I had to be in a boot for about a month,” Rigdon said. “Then I had to rehab for about two-and-a-half weeks.”

While injuries put Rigdon behind the eight ball, hard work helped him catch up.

“He has a desire to be great,” Rackett said. “He’s really battled back and had a good series.”

Now, they’re only one series away from winning it all and making history again.