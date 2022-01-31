Athlete of the Week: Richmond Hill secures fifth place in Regional Bass Fishing Tournament

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Two students at Richmond Hill School will compete in the State Fishing Tournament after taking home fifth place in regional qualifiers.

Jackson Behringer and Branton Champion are two close friends who find peace outdoors and jumped at the chance to join the school’s fishing team.

“It’s just so peaceful out on the water,” Behringer said, “You’re are not distracted by anything. You’re just out there.”

After hours of practice and planning, Behringer and Champion represented Richmond Hill in the school’s first Bass Fishing Tournament on Jan. 22. More than 200 other boaters participated in the Lake Seminole Regional Qualifiers.

“It’s like an adrenaline rush,” Champion said. “I don’t really know how to describe it.”

However, good fortune would be on Behringer and Champion’s side when they hooked a 6lb 4oz bass as their first catch.

“We were shouting, so everyone knew where we were when we caught the fish,” Champion said.

Behringer and Champion stayed strong from start to finish, bringing home fifth place against 200 other boaters.

“I had a lot of confidence in us,” Behringer said. “I believed we would do good, but fifth is definitely an accomplishment for our first tournament together. So, I was proud of us.”