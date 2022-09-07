SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University lost its first football game of the season, 34-14 against Southeastern. According to their head coach Aaron Kelton, some changes could be coming, and one local player could see more playing time.

Before taking the sidelines at Savannah State (SSU), Jadon Adams fell in love with football as a kid. Later, he would inherit his love for the Tigers.

“My family, a lot of them graduated from Savannah State,” Adams explained. “So, I took it upon myself to carry that tradition.”

Adams set the bar for playing college football for his hometown team and took the field to play his high school ball at Islands, where he quickly became a stud.

Adams finished his senior year with 21 touchdowns and led the Sharks to a 7-2 record. His performance helped him earn a call he waited on for the majority.

“It made me feel great because I know not every kid has the opportunity to be recruited,” Adams said.

On National Signing Day in 2021, Adams signed with Savannah State.

“The relationship I built with the coaches made me believe I would be a great athlete in their offense. I would thrive,” Adams said in a 2021 interview with WSAV.

Adams got redshirted his freshman year and could only practice with the team, but the year of extra preparation paid off. In week one of the season, Savannah State trailed Southeastern University 34-0.

Then in the fourth quarter, when the SSU subbed Adams into the game. With only 4:47 left in the game, Adams threw Savannah State’s first touchdown pass of the season, and his first touchdown of his career.

“My first college touchdown made me feel great,” Adams explained. “Because I know that I’m capable of doing anything and leading this team to many more victories.”

Adams might get that opportunity in week two, according to Coach Kelton.

“I thought the young quarterback showed up today,” Kelton said after Saturday’s game. “He’s making it very interesting for everybody. I’m excited for him.”