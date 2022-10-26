STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Kazaiah Sterling has a knack for scoring goals. Currently, he has the second-most goals scored in the United Soccer League One (USL) with 15.

When picking which celebration he will do after scoring a goal, Sterling described that as a spontaneous feeling.

“Normally, when a goal happens it’s like, I don’t know,” Sterling said laughingly. “It just depends on the scenario.”

No preplanned celebration, it’s just Sterling and his teammates living in the moment, but for him, these moments are a dream come true.

Sterling is from London and recently moved to the United States temporarily to pursue his dream as a professional soccer player.

“I’m just grateful there are loads of people out there that aren’t able to do this,” Sterling said.

After the conversation in the interview shifted, Sterling talked about one of his former teammates Carter David Payne. Payne played for the Tormenta FC’s USL Two team until July 9, when he tragically lost his life after a vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

“I recently got close to him [Payne] not too long before he passed away,” Sterling said. “The fact that happened so out of the blue is really to take.”

After Payne’s passing, Sterling says the team leaned on one another. They became stronger, hungrier, and relentless, wanting to bring home the trophy for their fallen brother.

“It would mean so much to us,” Sterling explained.

Tormenta FC won their first playoff game on Oct. 22, and they need two more wins to become USL One champions.

“The team’s clicking,” Darin Van Tassell, the owner and president of Tormenta FC, said. “And when you’re clicking in the playoffs you feel really good about where things are [and] Kaz is a big reason we’re here.”

Their next playoff game will be on the road on Oct. 29 against the Greenville Triumph.