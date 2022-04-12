SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State’s football program turned a new page, and the Aaron Kelton era officially kicked off at Monday morning’s practice.

April 5, Savannah State announced Kelton as the head football coach. The university chose to go with Kelton over Russell DeMasi, who served as the team’s interim head coach last season.

Nonetheless, after being on the field with his team for their first practice, Kelton spoke highly of his players’ ability to learn new concepts quickly.

“They picked up things fast today,” Kelton said. “It’s a young bunch … it’s a teaching process they are going through, and they really accepted the challenge.”

Jamurian Hartage, Savannah State’s quarterback, remains upbeat about the changes at the university.

“I’m feeling really good about this,” Hartage said. “I feel we aren’t moving too fast but at the right pace. We are learning well.”