$120,000 art installation inspires ‘limited edition’ Savannah Bananas t-shirt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Miami hosted it’s annual Art Basil Miami Beach week. Happening Dec. 4 through 8, the annual art show, which focuses on modern and contemporary art, was sure to give its audience something to talk about.

This year, it was a banana, duct-taped to a wall, that stole the show. Artist Maurizio Cattelan’s creation titled “Comedian” was the talk of the town.

He sold two editions of the piece for $120,000 “And was negotiating a third sale to a museum for $150,000,” a spokeswoman for Paris-based Galerie Perrotin, which displayed the work in its booth at Art Basel, told NBC News.

In this Dec. 4, 2019 photo, gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin poses next to Maurizio Cattlelan’s “Comedian” at the Art Basel exhibition in Miami Beach, Fla. The work sold for $120,000. (AP Photo/Siobhan Morrissey)

The Savannah Bananas, a local baseball team known for embracing all things bananas, decided to create their own $120,000 artwork — a “limited edition” logo t-shirt covered with a piece of grey duct tape.

The Savannah Bananas took to Twitter on Monday to showcase their new “art piece.” Fans of the team quickly chimed in with their opinions.

“Funniest thing I’ve seen all week. Banana’s humor is always the best,” one fan tweeted.

Limited Edition Bananas Shirt. One of One. Only $120,000. pic.twitter.com/f26WhdvSjA — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) December 9, 2019

“I’ll be setting up the GoFundMe page,” another fan of the team said on Twitter.

Another fan jokingly wrote: “Make sure nobody eats it this time.”

On Saturday, Cattelan’s banana was taken off of the wall by artist David Datuna. He posted a video of himself removing it from the wall and eating it, calling his act “performance art.”

“I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation,” Datuna said on Instagram. “It’s very delicious.”

According to NBC News, Ernesto Rodriguez, police spokesman for Miami Beach, said the department had no interactions with Datuna on Saturday, Dec. 7.

A spokeswoman for the gallery told the Miami Herald that the banana was meant to be replaced as needed, so Datuna’s snack had no impact on the art piece’s value.

So what do you think? Will you be buying your $120,000 Savannah Bananas t-shirt? Let us know on our Facebook page.