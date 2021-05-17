Local Sports Update: Jeff Davis forces Game 3, May River advances in SCHSL playoffs

(WSAV) – After getting shut out in Game 1, the Jeff Davis baseball team kept its season alive with a bounce-back 3-0 shutout win over Callaway Monday evening in the GHSA 2A Final Four. With a trip to the state championship on the line, the Yellowjackets and Cavaliers will face off in a winner-take-all Game 3 starting Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the SCHSL 4A playoffs, May River took down Beaufort 9-2 to earn a spot in the Lower District championship. Depending on what happens in Beaufort’s upcoming elimination game, these two Lowcountry teams could meet again Friday evening. If Beaufort beats the winner of South Florence and North Augusta on Wednesday, they would get another crack at the Sharks.

In the video above, WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein brings you a full recap from tonight’s playoff baseball slate.