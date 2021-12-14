Local Sports Update 12/14/21: Groves basketball locks down Johnson in defensive struggle

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Despite a lingering COVID-19 pandemic – or perhaps because of it – Mexicans working in the United States are sending record amounts of money to the homeland.

World Bank and Bank of Mexico (Banxico) data show Mexican families received $42.17 billion in remittances through the first 10 months of 2021, most of it coming from the U.S. That’s already higher than the $40.61 billion received in all of 2020 and a 25.6 percent increase over the preceding 10-month period.