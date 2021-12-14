Local Sports Update 12/14/21: Groves basketball locks down Johnson in defensive struggle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Groves Rebels are building quite the impressive resume.
Groves advanced to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in region with a 52-38 road win over the Johnson Atom Smashers. It is the first time Johnson has been held to less than 40 points since Feb. 2, 2010.
Big man Jerald Colonel led the way for the Rebels with 16 points and 16 rebounds while senior Tremaine Johnson added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Fellow senior Ikeen Johnson scored nine points and racked up four steals.
For Johnson, point guard Demond Hendrix scored 12 points while junior Antonio Baker Jr. added 10.
The Atom Smashers fall to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in league play. They play against Woodville-Tompkins on Thursday.
Groves travels to New Hampstead on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Beach 55, SE Bulloch 53
Brunswick 62, Effingham County 64
Treutlen 63, Portal 76
Vidalia 72, Emanuel County Institute 40
Ware County 62, Appling County 58
Lucy Beckham 49, Hilton Head 50
Groves 52, Johnson 38
Claxton 47, Screven County 54
Bluffton 49, Beaufort 67
Glynn Academy 43, Richmond Hill 53
Statesboro 101, South Effingham 33
Branchville 35, Estill 63
Calvary Day 63, McIntosh County Academy 20
Windsor Forest 67, Liberty County 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Effingham County 19, Brunswick 74
Claxton 23, Screven County 46
Vidalia 64, ECI 40
Liberty County 64, Windsor Forest 23
Bacon County 46, Jeff Davis 43
Lucy Beckham 48, Hilton Head 44
Bluffton 40, Beaufort 35
Glynn Academy 40, Richmond Hill 38
Calvary Day 76, McIntosh County Academy 24