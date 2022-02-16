Local Sports Report 2/16/2022: St. Andrews continues their playoff after winning 69-46

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are advancing a redistricting plan for the Georgia Public Service Commission that would prevent a Democratic challenger from running against Republican Commissioner Tim Echols in this year's election.

The Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee voted 8-3 on Wednesday for Senate Bill 472, which would redraw the utility regulatory body's five districts. Public Service Commissioners are elected statewide, but must live in a particular district.