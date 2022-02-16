Local Sports Report 2/16/2022: St. Andrews continues their playoff after winning 69-46

(WSAV) – St. Andrews Loins boys basketball team started playoff action Wednesday evening taking on Young Americans. The Loins protected their home after sealing a 69-46 win, defensive pressure and fast-break points were major contributions to the team’s win.
MORE SCORES: Girls Basketball
Statesboro 45, Glynn Academy 38 (Region Tournament)
Islands 59, Jenkins 13 (Region Tournament)
Hilton Head Island 58, Midland Valley 54 (Playoff game)
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Kingstree 37 (Playoff game)
Brunswick 69, Bradwell 26
Boys Basketball
Johnson 66, Liberty County 50 (Region Tournament)
New Hampstead 66, Islands 52 (Region Tournament)
Benedictine 45, Jenkins 32 (Region Tournament)
Beach 64, Southeast Bulloch 54 (Region Tournament)