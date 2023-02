(WSAV) – The Woodville-Tompkins boys gut out a 58-50 win against Savannah High, while the girls beat Bryan County 73-39 for the Region 3-A D1ivision I Championship.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Long County punch their tickets to the Class 3A Region 3 Championship. Both teams are carrying momentum in the championship game after winning by double digits Friday evening. Johnson beat Groves 80-63, and Long County won against Beach 55-45.