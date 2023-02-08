SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Toombs County boys basketball team snuck past Windsor Forest on the road on Feb. 8 to highlight an exciting night of high school basketball action. The final score was 56-54. In the girls’ game, Toombs County also won. The final margin was also two points, 30-28.

At Woodville-Tompkins, the Wolverines hosted Bluffton. The girls and boys were able to close out the regular season with wins. The boys won, 77-44. The girls won, 49-40.

At Richmond Hill, the Wildcats faced off with Brunswick. The girls game came down to the final seconds. Brunswick pulled out a one-point win, 45-44. The Brunswick boys had an easier night. They won, 71-50.

At Savannah Country Day, they played region foe Calvary Day. In the girls game – a highly anticipated match – Country Day defended their home floor with a 70-66. Calvary Day suffered its first region loss of the year. In the boys’ match up was even closer. Calvary Day edged out a win, 52-51.