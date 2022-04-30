SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day extends its win streak to 16 games after completing a first-round playoff sweep against Strong Rock Christian.

Calvary Day won game one 2-0 and repeated that result in game two 3-1.

Meanwhile, in the elite eight soccer GISA playoffs, St. Andrew’s defeated Brookwood 3-1.

More Baseball Local Scores

Game One

Savannah Christian 2

Deerfield-Windsor 6

Oglethorpe County 5

Toombs County 9

Bryan County 21

Pataula Charter Academy 10

Claxton 16

Seminole County 6

Appling County 15

Windsor Forest 0

Putnam County 1

Vidalia 16

Bethlehem Christian Academy 3

Pinewood Christian 4

Piedmont Academy 5

RTCA 2

Baconton Charter 2

Emanuel County Institute 6

Calvary Day 2

Strong Rock Christian 0

Southeast Bulloch 15

Brantley County 2

Liberty County 2

Long County 19

FPCA 10

Citizens Christian Academy 7

Pelham 0

Metter 11

Battery Creek 18

North Charleston 1

Game Two

Savannah Christian 14

Deerfield-Windsor – 2

Appling County 25

Windsor Forest 0

Bethlehem Christian Academy 2

Pinewood Christian 3

Putnam County 1

Vidalia 14

Calvary Day 3

Strong Rock Christian 1

Claxton 8

Seminole County 1

Pataula Charter Academy 6

Bryan County 7