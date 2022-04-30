SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day extends its win streak to 16 games after completing a first-round playoff sweep against Strong Rock Christian.
Calvary Day won game one 2-0 and repeated that result in game two 3-1.
Meanwhile, in the elite eight soccer GISA playoffs, St. Andrew’s defeated Brookwood 3-1.
More Baseball Local Scores
Game One
Savannah Christian 2
Deerfield-Windsor 6
Oglethorpe County 5
Toombs County 9
Bryan County 21
Pataula Charter Academy 10
Claxton 16
Seminole County 6
Appling County 15
Windsor Forest 0
Putnam County 1
Vidalia 16
Bethlehem Christian Academy 3
Pinewood Christian 4
Piedmont Academy 5
RTCA 2
Baconton Charter 2
Emanuel County Institute 6
Calvary Day 2
Strong Rock Christian 0
Southeast Bulloch 15
Brantley County 2
Liberty County 2
Long County 19
FPCA 10
Citizens Christian Academy 7
Pelham 0
Metter 11
Battery Creek 18
North Charleston 1
Game Two
Savannah Christian 14
Deerfield-Windsor – 2
Appling County 25
Windsor Forest 0
Bethlehem Christian Academy 2
Pinewood Christian 3
Putnam County 1
Vidalia 14
Calvary Day 3
Strong Rock Christian 1
Claxton 8
Seminole County 1
Pataula Charter Academy 6
Bryan County 7