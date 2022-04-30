SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day extends its win streak to 16 games after completing a first-round playoff sweep against Strong Rock Christian.

Calvary Day won game one 2-0 and repeated that result in game two 3-1.

Meanwhile, in the elite eight soccer GISA playoffs, St. Andrew’s defeated Brookwood 3-1.

More Baseball Local Scores

Game One

Savannah Christian 2
Deerfield-Windsor 6

Oglethorpe County 5
Toombs County 9

Bryan County 21
Pataula Charter Academy 10

Claxton 16
Seminole County 6

Appling County 15
Windsor Forest 0

Putnam County 1
Vidalia 16

Bethlehem Christian Academy 3
Pinewood Christian 4

Piedmont Academy 5
RTCA 2

Baconton Charter 2
Emanuel County Institute 6

Calvary Day 2
Strong Rock Christian 0

Southeast Bulloch 15
Brantley County 2

Liberty County 2
Long County 19

FPCA 10
Citizens Christian Academy 7

Pelham 0
Metter 11

Battery Creek 18
North Charleston 1

Game Two

Savannah Christian 14
Deerfield-Windsor – 2

Appling County 25
Windsor Forest 0

Bethlehem Christian Academy 2
Pinewood Christian 3

Putnam County 1
Vidalia 14

Calvary Day 3
Strong Rock Christian 1

Claxton 8
Seminole County 1

Pataula Charter Academy 6
Bryan County 7