SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local tournaments are underway, the Cavalier Classic at Calvary Day School and the Joe Greene Tournament at Beach High School.

Calvary’s backcourt duo, Destini Gooddine (point guard) and Hannah Cail (shooting guard), combined for 44 of the team’s 58 points as the Cavaliers beat Bulloch Academy 58-38.

Meanwhile, Johnson High School had its hands full with Dougherty. With one minute left in the game and the score tied at 60, Favion Kirkwood scored a put-back that gave Johnson a two-point lead. Afterwards, Johnson’s defense came up big with a crucial stop. Comari Jones got the breakaway steal for a layup as time expired with a 64-60 score.

More local scores:


Girls Basketball

ECHS 17
Chestatee 61

Statesboro 57
HHCA 62

Bulloch Academy 38
Calvary Day 58

CMHS 42
BI 47

Dougherty 37
South Effingham 50

HHIHS 39
Claxton 36

Islands 16
Richmond Hill 41

FA 61
CHS 15

PHA 50
HTCC 13

BA 46
RTCA 31

Boys Basketball

Bulloch Academy 32
Claxton 46

New Hampstead 44
Portal 56

Country Day 40
Forest Park 44

Glynn Academy 69
Southeast Bulloch 20

Groves 46
Hiram 72

Hilton Head Island 49
Jenkins County 67

Beaufort 56
Bridges Prep 68

Johnson 64
Dougherty 60

PHA 75
HTCC 45

Beach 46
Lithia Springs 41

FA 57
CHS 35

Ware County 61
Jeff Davis 60