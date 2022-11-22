SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local tournaments are underway, the Cavalier Classic at Calvary Day School and the Joe Greene Tournament at Beach High School.

Calvary’s backcourt duo, Destini Gooddine (point guard) and Hannah Cail (shooting guard), combined for 44 of the team’s 58 points as the Cavaliers beat Bulloch Academy 58-38.

Meanwhile, Johnson High School had its hands full with Dougherty. With one minute left in the game and the score tied at 60, Favion Kirkwood scored a put-back that gave Johnson a two-point lead. Afterwards, Johnson’s defense came up big with a crucial stop. Comari Jones got the breakaway steal for a layup as time expired with a 64-60 score.

More local scores:



Girls Basketball

ECHS 17

Chestatee 61

Statesboro 57

HHCA 62

Bulloch Academy 38

Calvary Day 58

CMHS 42

BI 47

Dougherty 37

South Effingham 50

HHIHS 39

Claxton 36

Islands 16

Richmond Hill 41

FA 61

CHS 15

PHA 50

HTCC 13

BA 46

RTCA 31

Boys Basketball

Bulloch Academy 32

Claxton 46

New Hampstead 44

Portal 56

Country Day 40

Forest Park 44

Glynn Academy 69

Southeast Bulloch 20

Groves 46

Hiram 72

Hilton Head Island 49

Jenkins County 67

Beaufort 56

Bridges Prep 68

Johnson 64

Dougherty 60

PHA 75

HTCC 45

Beach 46

Lithia Springs 41

FA 57

CHS 35

Ware County 61

Jeff Davis 60