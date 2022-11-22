SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local tournaments are underway, the Cavalier Classic at Calvary Day School and the Joe Greene Tournament at Beach High School.
Calvary’s backcourt duo, Destini Gooddine (point guard) and Hannah Cail (shooting guard), combined for 44 of the team’s 58 points as the Cavaliers beat Bulloch Academy 58-38.
Meanwhile, Johnson High School had its hands full with Dougherty. With one minute left in the game and the score tied at 60, Favion Kirkwood scored a put-back that gave Johnson a two-point lead. Afterwards, Johnson’s defense came up big with a crucial stop. Comari Jones got the breakaway steal for a layup as time expired with a 64-60 score.
More local scores:
Girls Basketball
ECHS 17
Chestatee 61
Statesboro 57
HHCA 62
Bulloch Academy 38
Calvary Day 58
CMHS 42
BI 47
Dougherty 37
South Effingham 50
HHIHS 39
Claxton 36
Islands 16
Richmond Hill 41
FA 61
CHS 15
PHA 50
HTCC 13
BA 46
RTCA 31
Boys Basketball
Bulloch Academy 32
Claxton 46
New Hampstead 44
Portal 56
Country Day 40
Forest Park 44
Glynn Academy 69
Southeast Bulloch 20
Groves 46
Hiram 72
Hilton Head Island 49
Jenkins County 67
Beaufort 56
Bridges Prep 68
Johnson 64
Dougherty 60
PHA 75
HTCC 45
Beach 46
Lithia Springs 41
FA 57
CHS 35
Ware County 61
Jeff Davis 60