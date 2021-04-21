Local Sports Report: Metter baseball takes down Country Day, Benedictine lax wins region title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Metter baseball met Country Day on its home diamond in a battle of Top 10 teams. The Tigers, ranked fourth in the single-A public Coaches Box poll, took down the Hornets (ranked No. 10 in single-A private) by a final score of 14-10. Metter junior Kyzer Anthony went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI in the victory.

Metter moved to 18-8 overall on the season while Country Day fell to 16-11. The Tigers have one game remaining in their regular season; the Hornets have two.

Benedictine lacrosse completed a perfect run through its region by defeating Richmond Hill, 18-7, to win the 1A-5A Area 8 championship.

The Cadets (11-3 overall, 6-0 league) will host a state playoff game next week. They enter the playoffs on a four-game win streak.

Both the Calvary Day boys and girls soccer teams played their first round GHSA state playoff games Wednesday night.

The girls soccer team lost a heartbreaker in penalty kicks after the game was tied, 2-2, following the end of two overtime periods.

The boys team fell behind early to Landmark Christian and wasn’t able to fully recover in a 2-0 loss to end the season.

