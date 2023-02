(WSAV) – Johnson beat Groves 80-63 to secure the top spot in Class 3A Region Three boys basketball. Antonio Baker led the way in Johnson’s win with 25 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Beach earned the number two seed on Friday after beating Country Day 62-48. Beach played short-handed with Shamarrie Hugie in the lineup. However, players like Jamire Webbs (14 points), Chandler Reid (13 points), and James Leach (12 points) stepped in his absence.