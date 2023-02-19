SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day’s girls basketball head coach, Jackie Hamilton, goes out on top after winning Class 3A Region 3 Championship, after announcing he’ll be stepping down as head coach after the season.

“It’s big because we worked hard throughout the year,” Hamilton said. “That’s our main goal, and we accomplished that, so it means a lot.”

Calvary won the region championship after beating Liberty County 61-42.

Meanwhile, Johnson ended Long County’s Cinderella story. The Johnson Atomsmashers beat 66-51.