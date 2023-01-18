(WSAV) – Johnson beats Groves for the second time this season 79-60, improving to 13-4. Their previous matchup came in the Savannah Holiday Classic in December, where Johnson won by 18.
More Local Scores
Girls Basketball
Long County 44
Liberty County 51
Effingham County 23
Brunswick 89
Bryan County 52
Woodville-Tompkins 63
Bradwell Institute 53
Statesboro 41
Patrick Henry 53
Colleton Prep 25
May River 33
Hilton Head Island 42
Camden County 28
Richmond Hill 39
St. Vincent 51
Savannah Christian 21
Vidalia 53
Appling County 41
Toombs County 35
Pierce County 44
Glynn Academy 28
South Effingham 61
Colleton County 17
Bluffton 36
Southeast Bulloch 44
Burke County 60
Pinewood Christian 38
Frederica Academy 39
North Charleston 30
Beaufort 60
Metter 40
Claxton 55
New Hampstead 40
Islands 45
Twiggs Academy 26
RTCA 42
Boys Scores
Bryan County 60
Woodville-Tompkins 76
Bible Baptist Christian 51
Brunswick Christian 72
Brantley County 37
Windsor Forest 65
Portal 65
McIntosh County 48
First Baptist 63
Hilton Head Prep 58
Effingham County 52
Brunswick 72
Glynn Academy 73
South Effingham 58
North Charleston 67
Beaufort 72
New Hampstead 77
Islands 66
Montgomery County 50
Jenkins County 65
Toombs County 51
Pierce County 59
Memorial Day 63
FPCA 52
Twiggs Academy 24
RTCA 72
St. Andrews 86
Bulloch Academy 34
May River 38
Hilton Head Island 43
Camden County 56
Richmond Hill 46
Metter 39
Claxton 37
Wayne County 48
Benedictine 56