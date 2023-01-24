In high school basketball, the Jenkins boys basketball team edged out Richmond Hill on the road to highlight an exciting night in sports. Jenkins out lasted Richmond, 48-46, to pick up its seventh victory of the season.

Back in Savannah, the Johnson boys cruised to a 74-28 triumph on the road against Savannah Christian. The victory gives Johnson 16 wins on the year.

On the girls’ side, Calvary Day earned a come-from-behind victory over Liberty County. This was a one-point contest at the break. Calvary Day earned a 51-44 win.