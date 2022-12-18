(WSAV) – This year’s Holiday Classic sat on the wishlist of many high school basketball fans in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, and this year, the tournament did not disappoint anyone.

The tournament consisted of two brackets for boys’ basketball, the Washington and Crawford brackets. Meanwhile, the girls played in the Oglethorpe and Columbia brackets.

Johnson High boys’ team won the Crawford bracket after beating Groves 71-53.

Boys Basketball

SCCPSS Holiday Classic

Championship

#3 Johnson-Sav 71 (9-2, 2-1)

Groves 53@antoniobakerjr2 27p 4a 5r 4s@big_malll 19p 20r 5s@2barii 15p 3a 3s

Great team win!🏆@DennisKnightSMN @KyleSandy355 — Coach Chuck SCJ (@CoachChuck142) December 18, 2022

Savannah High boys’ team beat Jenkins 65-49 to win the Washington Bracket.

Also, Hilton Head Christian Academy remains undefeated (11-0) after beating Statesboro in nail-bitter 58-56 for the second time this year.