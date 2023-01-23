BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Christian Academy’s (HHCA) girls’ basketball continues to take steps toward winning their fifth straight state title after a strong outing against Beaufort Academy. HHCA led by more than 30 points during the game, but after subbing in their second unit, the lead shrunk to 24, the final score 74-57.

Meanwhile, HHCA’s boys’ basketball team expanded on the three-point halftime lead, 27-24. They would go on to beat Beaufort Academy 64-48 and improve their record to 17-2.

Beaufort Academy drops to 9-4 on the season.