(WSAV) – Hannah Cail wrote her name in the history books at Calvary Day on a breakaway steal against St. Vincent. On the fast break, Cail laid the ball up off the glass and became the lady Calvaries’ all-time leading scorer in program history.

“My focus was just winning the game, but knowing that the record was there and I was that close, it was kind of a crazy feeling,” Cail said. “I just wanted to help my teammates win, and when I broke the record, it was like wow. It was kind of crazy.”

Cail finished the evening with 30 points as Calvary Day won 54-32.

Meanwhile, in high school wrestling, May River dominated on the mat. The May River Sharks had a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and didn’t hit the mat until noon. The Sharks took on AC Flora, and went to win 56-16.

Round three of the playoffs begins Monday.