(WSAV) – Saturday evening, Calvary kicked off against Salem at 1 p.m. and took home a 49-0 win.
Meanwhile Tattnall County’s season ended Friday night with a score of 26-0.
Savannah Christian offense exploded as the Raiders beat Hephzibah 41-26.
Thomas Heyward earned the right to keep chasing their fifth state title after a 43-22 win against Calhoun Academy.
More Saturday Local Scores:
Liberty County – 19
Morgan County 14
Carvers Bay 6
Estill 12
Long County 0
Harlem 28
Jenkins 13
Warner Robins 31
Statesboro 0
Dutchtown 45
Wade Hampton 27
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 71