Local Sports Report: Benedictine baseball, St. Vincent’s girls soccer maintain unbeaten streaks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Vincent’s Academy soccer maintained its unbeaten streak against a tough Calvary Day squad, winning 4-1 with goals from Emma Cowart, Hayden Aliotta, Madison Ginsberg and Camryn Woods.

Benedictine baseball blanked New Hampstead, 10-0, in a five-inning game. Starting pitcher Justin Thomas threw a one-hit shutout to help push the Cadets to 15-0.

Parker All of Savannah Christian announced his commitment to Covenant College for basketball. The Raider big man won region player of the year in A Private Region 3, among other accolades.

