The Beach boys’ basketball team won an absolute thriller against Calvary Day, 63-56. Beach trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, but rallied for the overtime victory. The win pushes their overall record to 15-2 and they remain undefeated in region play.

More Local Scores

(G) Richmond Hill 43

(G) Lowndes 72

(B) Richmond Hill 38

(B) Lowndes 55

(G) Victory Christian Academy 20

(G) Bible Baptist Christian 21

(B) Victory Christian Academy 68

(B) Bible Baptist Christian 79

(G) Frederica Academy 36

(G) Bulloch Academy 64

(G) Claxton 42

(G) Screven County 46

(G) Burke County 53

(G) Islands 48

(G) Pinewood Christian 30

(G) St. Andrew’s 28

(B) Pinewood Christian 20

(B) St. Andrew’s 82