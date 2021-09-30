Local Sports Report 9/30/21: Benedictine, New Hampstead football score victories

(WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadets followed up their exciting 49-42 win over Ware County with a 59-28 rout over Burke County.

Benedictine raced out to a 31-14 lead at halftime and never looked back behind a pair of scores from senior running back Justin Thomas, who now has a touchdown in 20 consecutive games.

Benedictine improves to 4-2 on the year and will play Jenkins on Oct. 8.

The New Hampstead Phoenix prevailed in a wild game over the Windsor Forest Knights, 46-38, at Memorial Stadium.

At halftime, New Hampstead held a comfortable 20-6 advantage, but Windsor Forest was able to storm back and take the lead with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter on a Mike Caballero rushing TD. That made the score 30-27, Knights.

Samari Dowdy of New Hampstead would score a 63-yard rushing TD for New Hampstead with 6:33 remaining to put the Phoenix up 39-38. They would not surrender the lead after that.

New Hampstead moves to 5-1 and plays Beach on Oct. 8. Windsor Forest falls to 2-2 and will play Liberty County next.

